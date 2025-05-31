Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Braves makes up about 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 0.56. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.45 per share, for a total transaction of $67,304.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,754.40. This represents a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $31,423.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $127,498.64. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 124,632 shares of company stock worth $5,159,623. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

