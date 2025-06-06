Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $121,627,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AES by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $69,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

AES Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:AES opened at $10.49 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

