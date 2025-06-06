Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,183 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,426 shares during the period. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,231,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,031,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of MOS opened at $36.40 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

