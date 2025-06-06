Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Today – June 3rd

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Cellebrite DI, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business or a significant portion of their revenue comes from activities related to digital currencies—such as mining, trading platforms, blockchain development, or holding crypto assets on their balance sheet. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market without having to own digital coins themselves. Like any stock, their price reflects both the company’s financial health and broader trends in the crypto sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,895,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,506,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $72.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. 2,265,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,054. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,077. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 897,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,269. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,665,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,239. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $345.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

See Also