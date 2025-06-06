Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 140.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Roku by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $87,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 505.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,210,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 726,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,225. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $45,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,343.90. This trade represents a 6.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,040 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.82 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.