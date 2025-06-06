Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 379,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,531,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 204,749 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 818,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,939,000 after purchasing an additional 121,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $22.64 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

