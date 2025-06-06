Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRNY. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000.

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GRNY opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.82. Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in 20 to 50 US large-cap securities across 5 to 10 themes determined to likely impact the economy and stock market. GRNY was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by Fundstrat.

