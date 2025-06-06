Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $326,959,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 694.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

