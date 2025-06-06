Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

