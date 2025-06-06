GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 422,801 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7,002.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,801 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

