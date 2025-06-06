Insider Buying: White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN) Insider Purchases 35,000,000 Shares of Stock

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN – Get Free Report) insider Eric Sondergaard bought 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$980,000.00 ($636,363.64).
White Cliff Minerals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $36.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.04.
White Cliff Minerals Company Profile
