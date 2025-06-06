Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells 35,393 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 35,393 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,517,297.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,269.65. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLEX opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Flex by 369.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 16.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,135,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 453,455 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

