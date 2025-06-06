Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Matthew Quinn Sells 500,000 Shares

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Quinn sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.62), for a total value of A$1,249,500.00 ($811,363.64).

Bravura Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Bravura Solutions alerts:

Bravura Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Bravura Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravura Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.