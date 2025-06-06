Kerry Acocella Sells 5,099 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $595,767.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,493,851.60. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Datadog Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of DDOG opened at $121.75 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 238.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.61.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $130.00 price target on Datadog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.