Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 138,800 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2025

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHXGet Free Report) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 138,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total transaction of C$1,120,310.32.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 5th, John Michael Hooks sold 80,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$644,193.20.
  • On Friday, May 16th, John Michael Hooks sold 2,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$23,103.08.
  • On Wednesday, May 14th, John Michael Hooks sold 269,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$2,164,598.00.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 0.4%

PHX opened at C$7.99 on Friday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.64 and a 1-year high of C$10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.32.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.

