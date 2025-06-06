NBC Securities Inc. Invests $423,000 in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBND. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000.

NYSEARCA DBND opened at $45.57 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

