XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in XPO by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $132.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.93. XPO has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.