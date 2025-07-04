Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $115.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Benchmark raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,517.22. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,592 shares in the company, valued at $623,141.76. This represents a 29.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449. 25.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $101.89 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

