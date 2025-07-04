Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Coursera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coursera

Coursera Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE COUR opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.36. Coursera has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Coursera’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,101 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 293,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,633.20. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,160.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,823.20. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock worth $211,087 over the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,848.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Coursera by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.