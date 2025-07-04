RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $124.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.91.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of RPM International to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

RPM International stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $141.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,143,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 78,828 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

