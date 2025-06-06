Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.30. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 12,091 shares traded.

Grow Capital Stock Up 50.0%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

