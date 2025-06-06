Samsheer Ahamad Sells 4,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,404,200. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samsheer Ahamad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Tuesday, May 20th, Samsheer Ahamad sold 7,728 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $1,602,864.48.

SiTime Stock Down 1.1%

SITM stock opened at $200.63 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $268.18. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SiTime

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SiTime by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 21.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 45.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 118.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.