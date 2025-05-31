Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $143.82 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. This trade represents a 29.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $4,880,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,296 shares in the company, valued at $25,560,800.16. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,334 shares of company stock worth $9,734,737 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.