First County Bank CT Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First County Bank CT cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $188.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

