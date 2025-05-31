iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $188.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

