iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $177,085,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 425,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,265,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $141.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.42.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

