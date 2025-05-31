Highland Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVSD. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVSD opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

