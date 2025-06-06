Beacon Financial Group Boosts Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.07% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,263,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15,567.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after buying an additional 1,031,326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 864,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after buying an additional 657,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,772,000.

RDVI opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

