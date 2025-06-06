Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $32.45 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.