Matrix Trust Co Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,403.70. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,064 shares of company stock worth $8,381,948 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

