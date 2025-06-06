Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,363 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $237,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,686,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE DVN opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

