Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 15,227 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 15,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $1,779,122.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,111,860.60. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, April 7th, Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45.

On Friday, March 7th, Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $11,762,909.40.

DDOG stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.73, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.61. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 70.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Siren L.L.C. boosted its position in Datadog by 55.9% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.04.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

