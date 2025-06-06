Matrix Trust Co Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 54,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 27,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at $136,171,853.25. The trade was a 1.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MSM opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $90.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

