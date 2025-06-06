Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 13,773.1% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 43,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $226.90 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $169.46 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.59.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.