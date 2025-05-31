Best Streaming Stocks To Consider – May 28th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, and Fair Isaac are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is delivering digital content—such as video, music or gaming—directly to users over the internet in real time. These companies typically earn revenue through subscription fees, advertising or pay-per-view models and compete on the size of their content libraries, user experience and underlying streaming technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.77. 167,675,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,049,188. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.60.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ APP traded up $9.80 on Wednesday, reaching $390.71. 5,084,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,825. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.61. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $123.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,627.56. The stock had a trading volume of 587,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,552. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $1,266.72 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,912.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,971.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40.

