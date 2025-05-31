Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $1.51 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Delphi Management Inc. MA decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up approximately 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11,870.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 163,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,580,000 after acquiring an additional 162,506 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $1,123,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $10,181,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $139.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.40.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.