Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 89,834 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,834 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $43,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.72.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

