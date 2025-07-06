PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

PHYL opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $312.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

