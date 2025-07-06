iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.11% of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter.

IVVM opened at $32.65 on Friday. iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

