Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $118,400.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,791.20. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Freshworks Trading Up 4.0%

Freshworks stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,666,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in Freshworks by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 455,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 421,975 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Freshworks by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 70,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 53,185 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

