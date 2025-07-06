Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $864,000 Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Up 0.5%

LGLV opened at $175.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.46. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12-month low of $151.59 and a 12-month high of $178.30.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.