Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 2,428 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,287,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.