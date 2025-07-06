Head-To-Head Survey: Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) and Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) and Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Biohaven and Contineum Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven 0 1 12 2 3.07 Contineum Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17

Biohaven currently has a consensus price target of $58.46, indicating a potential upside of 299.60%. Contineum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 466.04%. Given Contineum Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Contineum Therapeutics is more favorable than Biohaven.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biohaven has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contineum Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.8% of Biohaven shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Biohaven shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Contineum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biohaven and Contineum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven N/A -257.07% -164.01% Contineum Therapeutics N/A -24.59% -23.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biohaven and Contineum Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven N/A N/A -$846.42 million ($9.36) -1.56 Contineum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.26 million ($1.97) -2.02

Contineum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biohaven, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities. It also offers BHV-1300, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat rheumatoid arthritis; BHV-1310 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis and acute exacerbations or flares; BHV-1400 to treat IgA Nephropathy; and BHV-1600 for the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, the company develops BHV-1100, a product candidate in Phase 1a/1b clinical trials for multiple myeloma patients; BHV-1510, a preclinical product that targets carcinomas; and BHV-1500 for Hodgkin's lymphoma. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Yale University, AstraZeneca, University of Connecticut, Artizan Biosciences Inc., Reliant Glycosciences LLC, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, BMS, and Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Biohaven Research Ltd and changed its name to Biohaven Ltd. in September 2022. Biohaven Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Pipeline Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2023. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

