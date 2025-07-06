Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 3,719 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ WTW opened at $306.63 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $255.19 and a 12 month high of $344.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -613.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

