Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Trading 25.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 521,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 869% from the average daily volume of 53,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

