Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,454.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $148.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $149.12.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

