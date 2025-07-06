Contrasting SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) and IREN (NASDAQ:IREN)

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) and IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SWK and IREN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWK 39.60% 8.58% 7.54% IREN -9.40% -2.12% -1.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SWK and IREN”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWK $44.99 million 4.14 $13.49 million $1.48 10.25 IREN $188.76 million 16.81 -$28.95 million N/A N/A

SWK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IREN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SWK and IREN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWK 0 0 1 0 3.00 IREN 0 1 10 1 3.00

SWK presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.62%. IREN has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. Given IREN’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IREN is more favorable than SWK.

Risk & Volatility

SWK has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IREN has a beta of 3.98, indicating that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of SWK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of IREN shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SWK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of IREN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IREN beats SWK on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. This segment also offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The Pharmaceutical Development segment provides customers pharmaceutical development, formulation, and manufacturing services, as well as formulation solutions built around its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, the Peptelligence platform. It also offers intellectual property licensing business. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About IREN

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

