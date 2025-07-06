Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.77.

Boeing Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:BA opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.42. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

