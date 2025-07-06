Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.73% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.8% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 69,126 shares during the period. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $1,848,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.