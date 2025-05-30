Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) versus U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) and U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Quantum Computing and U-BX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Computing 0 0 1 0 3.00 U-BX Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Quantum Computing presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Quantum Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum Computing is more favorable than U-BX Technology.

This table compares Quantum Computing and U-BX Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Computing $385,000.00 4,549.19 -$67.63 million ($0.48) -25.90 U-BX Technology $39.60 million 0.17 N/A N/A N/A

U-BX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Computing.

Risk & Volatility

Quantum Computing has a beta of 3.74, suggesting that its share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U-BX Technology has a beta of -1.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Computing and U-BX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Computing N/A N/A N/A U-BX Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quantum Computing beats U-BX Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Innovative Beverage Group Holdings, Inc. Quantum Computing, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About U-BX Technology

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers. It also provides insurance-related information to individual consumers; and auto maintenance, auto value added, vehicle moving notification, and other services. The company was formerly known as Famingsur Develop Limited and changed its name to U-BX Technology Ltd. in October 2021. U-BX Technology Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

